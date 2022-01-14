West Melbourne man hits jackpot on scratch-off bought at Publix

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A West Melbourne man just won $1,000,000 off of a scratch-off lottery ticket.

David Rainwater, 66, hit the top jackpot on a THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 ticket.

Rainwater purchased the ticket from Publix, located at 145 Palm Bay Road Northeast in West Melbourne.

He will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes, according to the Florida Lottery.