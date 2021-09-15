This is how much lottery money is actually going toward local education

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Florida Lottery announced recently that its latest contribution to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund pushed total contributions over the past 33 years to more than $40 billion.

In the announcement, the Lottery also said that $5.6 million a day in contributions have been made toward education in the 2021-22 fiscal year alone.

Since its inception, the Florida Lottery has contributed $21.2 billion to public schools in Florida, $10.5 billion to colleges and universities, and $6.8 billion to the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

“We remain steadfast in our focus to provide Floridians the best lottery games available so we can continue to create lasting education opportunities for students to pursue their dreams of a brighter future,” said Florida Lottery secretary John F. Davis.