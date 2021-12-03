Polk County woman wins $1 million from scratch-off game

Just in time for the holidays, a Polk County woman scored big on a scratch-off game.

Angelina Decker, 45, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Decker decided to claim her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The Polk County woman bought her winning ticket at the Superway at 201 Dundee Road in Dundee, officials said.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.