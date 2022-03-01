72º

Titusville man accused of shooting truck after crash

Luke Burgess, 25, was arrested Saturday

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Luke Burgess, 25 (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

TITUSVILLE, FLa. – Titusville police arrested a Central Florida man in connection to a road rage shooting over the weekend.

According to police, Luke Burgess, 25, was driving a black 2021 Ford F-150 truck when another vehicle, a black 2016 Ford F-150, rear-ended him.

Another vehicle, a silver 2022 Toyota Corolla, crashed into the two vehicles after, according to police.

Police said Burgess is accused of firing a handgun twice, hitting the other truck and a grass median.

The drivers of the two trucks left the scene and the driver of the Corolla, an adult woman, was left injured, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Burgess was detained by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies and is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was released on bond Sunday.

