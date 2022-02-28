73º

Woman struck, killed crossing US 1 in Titusville

Woman died at the hospital a few hours later

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville woman was struck and killed by a vehicle last week along U.S. 1.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 on the highway.

Titusville police said Suzanne Kay Forbis, 69, was crossing U.S. 1 when she was struck by a black 2011 GMC Sierra truck. Forbis was taken to an area hospital where she died a few hours later.

Police have not said if the driver could face any charges or fines.

No other information will be available until the investigation is completed.

