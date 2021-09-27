Pedestrian killed in 3-vehicle crash on US-1 in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a crash involving three vehicles in Rockledge, according to police.
The fatal crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 1 near Grimaldi Candies.
[TRENDING: Family of missing 19-year-old last seen near UCF pleads for help | Man set up Facebook livestream before attacking Orlando officers, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Rockledge police said the pedestrian was possibly someone involved in the crash who had exited their vehicle.
U.S. 1 northbound was closed in the area, but the roadway was later reopened.
TRAFFIC ALERT: US Highway 1 northbound in the area of Grimaldi Candies (3006 Rockledge Blvd) is closed and will remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zAjQxjEKNh— CityOfRockledge (@ChooseRockledge) September 27, 2021