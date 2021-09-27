Partly Cloudy icon
Pedestrian killed in 3-vehicle crash on US-1 in Rockledge, police say

Fatal crash reported near Grimaldi Candies

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a crash involving three vehicles in Rockledge, according to police.

The fatal crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 1 near Grimaldi Candies.

Rockledge police said the pedestrian was possibly someone involved in the crash who had exited their vehicle.

U.S. 1 northbound was closed in the area, but the roadway was later reopened.

