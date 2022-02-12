Titusville caregiver arrested in death of disabled man, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The sole caregiver of a disabled man was arrested Friday when officers conducting a wellbeing check at their residence found the man dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The caregiver, John Edward Dietsch, 56, was still residing in the home on Kennedy Court where police said the victim was found “in a state of advanced decomposition,” according to a news release.

Dietsch was charged with felony abuse of a disabled adult and booked into the Brevard County Jail on no bond, records show.

Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.