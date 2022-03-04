77-year-old Daytona Beach man killed in hit-and-run crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for a vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old man.

The crash happened 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Derbyshire Road.

[TRENDING: Woman dubbed ‘serial stowaway’ gets 3 years in prison for sneaking onto flights | Busch Gardens removes beams after guest injured on Iron Gwazi | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said Alfred Fleming was trying to cross Mason Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan heading west.

Ad

An officer in the area said he tried to help Fleming and saw the vehicle stopping briefly at the intersection of Mason Avenue and Lewis Drive before continuing onward.

Fleming was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows Fleming was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Officer Ashley Rossi at 386-671-5366.