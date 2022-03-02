64º

Large fire destroys Daytona Beach house

Space heater sparks fire on Caroline Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Crews battled fire on Caroline Street early Wednesday, March 2. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Daytona Beach that was caused by a space heater, according to the fire department.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said firefighters responded to the home on Caroline Street early Wednesday.

The department said crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and put it out.

The home is a “total loss,” the department said.

One resident was displaced by the fire.

Officials determined the fire was caused by a space heater.

