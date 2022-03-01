Step into prehistoric times: Dinos and dragons drop by Daytona Beach

The Dino and Dragon Stroll comes to Daytona Beach for the first time during its North American Tour with life-size creatures.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Dino and Dragon Stroll, an interactive family experience, is coming to Daytona Beach for the first time.

This two-day event takes place on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On each stop of the North American tour, the stroll will partner up with a local food bank or pantry to help bring awareness to the “Stomp Out Hunger initiative. Attendees are encouraged to bring food items to a designated collection bin at the front entrance of the stroll.

Donated items will help out families who are facing hunger and food insecurities in the Daytona Beach area.

According to the press release from Canterbury Village Events, the Dino and Dragon Stroll is the only North American tour to showcase life-size prehistoric dinosaurs and dragons. Lights and sound technology help bring these creatures to life.

Guests can enjoy the indoor experience at their own pace. Entertainment includes bounce houses, dinosaur vehicles, a Dino Band, storytime and a craft station.

There will be a sensory-friendly session at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with sound and light adjustments.

Tickets start at $24.99 each and are available to purchase online in advance. Timed tickets will be available every half-hour.

Military members, veterans and children younger than two get in free, but service fees will apply.

For more information, click here.