Daytona Beach hotels, businesses prepare for Bike Week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Bike Week in Daytona Beach starts on Friday but the week will bring hundreds of thousands to cities across Central Florida.

Volusia County hospitality leaders said this year could be in the top five Bike Weeks for bringing in business.

“I don’t know of too many properties that have any rooms this weekend. Next weekend is close to being sold out. It’s phenomenal.” Bob Davis said.

Davis is the president of Volusia’s Lodging and Hospitality Association and he said they’re ready for the crowds.

It’s one of the hospitality industry’s biggest events in Volusia County but comes during a staff shortage in the industry - making these events, while welcomed, a bit stressful.

“Daytona Beach has been relying on an agency that’s bringing in a lot of Jamaican folks for employment,” Davis said.

He said most hotel owners are finding employees this way and that staff is making up the majority at this point.

“What I see about 70 to 80 percent,” Davis said.

Davis said hotels across VolusiaCounty are sold out both this weekend and next. Other businesses are ready for the increased cash flow, too, especially those on Main Street in Daytona Beach.

“Bikers love to come here, we love to have them,” Bobby Honeycutt said, he is the owner of Froggy’s Saloon. “We set up two weeks ahead of time - we’re just about ready to go now.”

Honeycutt said they’ll make about 25 percent of their annual revenue this week, making it also one of the most coveted times to work at the bar.

“We bring in at least 100 more people,” he said. “I think it’s going to be the best one I’ve seen in a long time.”