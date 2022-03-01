71º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Daytona Beach fishing pier closes due to structural damage

Pier section will open once examined by engineer and determined to be safe

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County
The fishing section of the Daytona Beach pier was temporarily closed as of Tuesday, according to city officials. (City of Daytona Beach)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The fishing section of the Daytona Beach pier was closed Tuesday due to damage, city officials said in a tweet.

According to the post, the east end of the pier will remain closed until the structural integrity is examined by an engineer and deemed to be safe.

[TRENDING: Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Orange County girl | A guide to Daytona Beach Bike Week 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The damage was caused by piling under a section of the area, the tweet reads.

City officials said Joe’s Crab Shack on the west end of the pier remains accessible and open.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email