Daytona Beach fishing pier closes due to structural damage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The fishing section of the Daytona Beach pier was closed Tuesday due to damage, city officials said in a tweet.

According to the post, the east end of the pier will remain closed until the structural integrity is examined by an engineer and deemed to be safe.

The damage was caused by piling under a section of the area, the tweet reads.

City officials said Joe’s Crab Shack on the west end of the pier remains accessible and open.