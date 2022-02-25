Man used machete to attack woman at Daytona Beach Waffle House, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are asking for help identifying a man who slashed a woman with a machete inside a Waffle House Thursday.

According to the incident report, police were called to the 700 N. Atlantic Ave. for a report of a stabbing around 4 a.m.

A woman with wounds on her hands and head said a man came up to her at a Waffle House, located at 329 Seabreeze Blvd., and attacked her without warning, the report said. The woman said she managed to jump over the counter and run out of the back of the restaurant to call for help, according to police.

A witness at the restaurant said they saw the victim get hit at least twice with the machete, records show.

Police said surveillance video showed the man talking with the woman while the pair sat at a booth. The man then got up to talk to others at the restaurant before returning to the booth, pulling the machete from his pants and attacking the woman.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5251.