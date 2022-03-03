Daytona Beach city commission votes to close bars at 2 a.m.

The playing of Semisonic’s “Closing Time” could be played earlier at bars across Central Florida in the near future.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach city commission voted to close bars at 2 a.m., the latest ordinance will start on June 1.

The city commission has discussed the issue of closing bars at 2 a.m. instead of 3 a.m. over the past several months.

Daytona Beach is one of the few cities in the area to have the bars close at 3 a.m.

City documents show they discussed this ordinance due to the number of complaints surrounding noise, crime and public safety.

Bars can only remain open until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, July 4, Labor Day and any day of declared a Major Event Period.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry has said in the past the earlier closing time could help the workload for police on social nights.

He also said this could relieve stress on residents who live near the bars.