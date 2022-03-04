This year’s Daytona Beach Bike Week draws big crowds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Motorcycles lined Main Street as people worked their way in and out of restaurants and shops for the kick off of Daytona Beach’s 81st annual Bike Week.

It’s a 10-day event put on by the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, which expects the event to draw a crowd of about 400,000 people.

It’s a number Bob Davis, president of the Volusia County Lodging and Hospitality Association, said could put this year’s event in the top three they have ever seen when it comes to turnout.

“They’ll come from Georgia, Minnesota, they’ll come from as far away as California, they’ll come from Australia, they’ll come from Italy. They’ll ship their bikes here, if not, they’ll rent bikes,” Davis said.

He told News 6 it’s an event that everyone in the community needs—the dollars it brings in has a great economic impact.

The Vice President of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce said while the last economic impact study was done pre-COVID, she expects to see more than $75 million worth of economic benefits as a result of the 10-day event.