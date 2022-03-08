Neighbors on edge after Daytona Beach couple found stabbed to death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Early Sunday morning, a Daytona Beach couple was found stabbed to death. It happened on North Wild Olive Avenue near Riverview Boulevard.

Police identified them as Terry and Brenda Aultman. Officers said it appears the couple was coming home on their bikes, after Bike Week festivities, when they were attacked, their throats slashed, by an unknown person.

Their neighbors, horrified, said they could not believe what happened.

Jesse Warlock is the neighbor next door to the Aultmans. He said the couple moved to the city about six months ago looking forward to the beach life.

“He’s got a bike, I got a bike. Got a four-wheel-drive, I got a four-wheel drive. Got a lot in common. I was happy to see (them) as neighbors,” Warlock said.

Warlock said he saw Terry almost every day until Monday.

“Those are two people that didn’t deserve what happened to (them),” Warlock said.

Laura Marimpietri lives across the street from the Aultmans’ home and called the incident “appalling.”

“It’s very terrifying to find out that it’s right across the street,” Marimpietri said. “It amazes me that somebody could be so damn sick and do something like that.”

The Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to learn the exact cause of death and police are still trying to figure out the motive behind this attack.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released the following statement regarding the gruesome homicide:

“We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case. I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims.”

Police described the person of interest they are looking for as a man wearing light-colored pants, possibly carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Collin Howell at (386)-671-5257.