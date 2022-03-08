Video shows person of interest in deaths of couple found with throats slashed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – New video has been released of a person of interest in the slaying of a married couple Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted the video Tuesday asking for help identifying and locating the man in it. Police said they are looking to speak with the man and he is not someone “we’re looking to arrest at this point.”

Officials said the video shows a man walking along Seabreeze Boulevard just after midnight Sunday. He is wearing a gray tank top, beige scarf, white pants, red gloves and a black cowboy hat. He is also seen wearing a backpack.

Police said the couple was found dead with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Investigators said the two victims were riding their bicycles home after participating in Bike Week festivities when they were attacked. They were later found in a grassy area next to the sidewalk at the corner of Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, police said.

The victims were identified as 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman.

“We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement. “I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims.”

If you know this man, or know where to find him, you are asked to call Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257, or email him at HowellCollin@DBPD.us.