$50K reward offered in case of Daytona Beach couple found with throats cut

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police say a large cash reward is being offered for information on the death of Brenda and Terry Aultman.

The Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted out that there is a $50,000 cash reward leading to the arrest in the Sunday killings.

Daytona Beach police and City Commissioner Ken Strickland were set to host a meeting for Daytona Beach residents Wednesday night to update the community on their search for the killer.

“It’s definitely disturbing that there might be an attacker out there that’s randomly hurting people for no reason,” Susan Park said.

Park lives just down the road from the scene of the crime on Wild Olive Avenue. The attack pushed her to take action to protect herself.

“I have mace that I’m carrying around. I’m pretty much no longer walking around the neighborhood by myself,” she said.

Police believe their person of interest is still in the area, too.

“This guy if he’s walking, he could have walked over the bridge, he could be over there now. We don’t know where he is but he’s being hunted,” Strickland said.

He also lives in the neighborhood where the murder happened.

“We’ve got to get him off the streets. Everybody needs to be able to sleep at night and not worry about who’s outside when they’re carrying trash out to their trash can, walking their dog, or whatever,” he said.

Police said the couple was found dead with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Investigators said the two victims were riding their bicycles home after participating in Bike Week festivities when they were attacked.

They were later found in a grassy area next to the sidewalk at the corner of Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, police said.

A motive in the attack is not known.

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $50,000 reward is now being offered for anyone who has information leading to an arrest in the murders of Brenda Aultman & Terry Aultman. pic.twitter.com/pWxPfDPgPA — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 9, 2022

Daytona Beach police say they are also looking for a person of interest in the killings. The Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted three pictures of the man, who was wearing a gray tank top, a beige scarf, white pants, red gloves and a black cowboy hat. He is also seen wearing a backpack.

Police said they are looking to speak with the man about the killings and he is not someone “we’re looking to arrest at this point.”

THREAD (1 OF 2): Please take a look at these photos.



These are of the person of interest we're searching for in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend on beachside.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/Act0ZABxIs — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 9, 2022

Daytona Beach police released video of the same man on Tuesday. The video showed the man walking along Seabreeze Boulevard just after midnight Sunday.

Anyone who knows the person of interest is asked to call Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257.