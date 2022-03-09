Naked Florida man arrested after banging on house with barbell, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A naked man carrying a barbell is accused of threatening to kill another man shortly after a burglary, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a witness told them he heard a noise from a neighbor’s house and saw Larry Gardner, 62, naked outside and banging on a sliding glass door with a barbell Monday evening.

[TRENDING: Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store | Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

When the witness approached Gardner, he said Gardner held the barbell over his head and told him, “I’ll kill you,” according to an affidavit.

Ad

The report says the man slapped Gardner twice, getting him to drop the weight. Gardner then picked up a metal rod from the residence’s yard and started chasing the man, according to deputies.

The man then pulled his gun and told Gardner to drop the metal rod when another neighbor came out to help tackle Gardner to the ground, the report says.

Gardner is accused of committing a burglary “immediately” before the incident, deputies said.

He was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and armed burglary.