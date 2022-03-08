Naked man caught on video stealing American flag from Florida home, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are looking to identify a naked man accused of stealing an American flag from a Florida home last week.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted video taken from an Ormond Beach home on John Anderson Drive that may help deputies identify the man.

The 19-second video shows a man walking up some steps and looking toward the ceiling.

The video then cuts to the man standing near the edge of the porch area, holding an American flag to his chest to cover the front of himself.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 386-323-0151 or send tips to TMaxwell@vcso.us.