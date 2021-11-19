Naked man punches woman after intentionally running her over with car, Brevard deputies say

Daniel Patregnani was booked in the Brevard County Jail.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday after intentionally running over and seriously injuring a woman, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies issued a warrant for 33-year-old Daniel Patregnani, who faces an attempted first-degree murder charge, after responding to the incident around 2 p.m.

Investigators determined Patregnani drove across lanes of traffic and intentionally struck a woman with his vehicle in the area of Pineda Causeway, east of Interstate 95.

Patregnani then exited the vehicle naked and “dragged the victim on the ground, striking her with his fists and choking her,” the sheriff’s office continued.

According to deputies, off-duty law enforcement officers came to the aid of the victim and detained the suspect until Brevard County deputies arrived.

The woman and suspect were transported and treated at a local hospital, where the victim remains in critical but stable condition, investigators continued.

Patregnani is currently being held in the Brevard County Jail Complex with no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call Agent Bruce Connors of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.