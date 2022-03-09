‘This is a sick man:’ Apartment complex worker rapes elderly tenant, Osceola sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An employee of an Osceola County apartment complex was booked Thursday, accused of raping an elderly tenant in her own unit, according to the Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

In a video posted to Facebook on Monday, Sheriff Lopez described what landed 42-year-old Freddy Rodrigo LaFuente in the Osceola County jail, where he now faces charges of sexual battery and molestation of the elderly, records show.

“This individual works for an apartment complex where our victim lives,” Lopez said. “He goes into the apartment to do some work, small talk, befriends her, at one point he decides to tell her that he loves her, and he’s been in love with her.”

Sheriff Lopez said LaFuente forced himself on top of the woman before throwing her onto a bed, forcing her clothes off and raping her.

“This poor victim. She’s confused, she’s sad, she’s like ‘Stop, please don’t do this to me,’ but he continues to do so,” Lopez said.

When LaFuente left, the woman allegedly locked herself in her bathroom, passed out in fear that he would return and was eventually found unconscious by her family members before coming-to at the hospital, according to Lopez.

“This is a sick man, but guess what? I commend our victim for coming forward, this behavior is wrong,” Lopez said. “She’s brave, she spoke out against him, and now he’s been arrested and booked in the Osceola County jail, where he should be, for his crime.”

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more about the case.

Watch Sheriff Lopez’s video below: