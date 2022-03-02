80º

Car crashes into dental office in Osceola County

Osceola County Fire Rescue says no one inside business was injured

Tags: Osceola County, Poinciana
Car crashes into dental office in Osceola County (Osceola County Fire Rescue)

POINCIANA, Fla. – A car drove through a dental office in Kissimmee Wednesday morning, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Photos shared by the fire rescue show a red car through the front entrance of a dental and orthodontics office.

The fire rescue said the business was open at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The driver, who suffered a medical episode, was the only one injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the fire rescue.

This morning Engine 65, Rescue 65, and Battalion 4 responded to a vehicle vs structure incident in Poinciana. The...

Posted by Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

