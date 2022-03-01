Man charged in west Orange County crash that killed 2 mothers, 3 children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made nearly one year after five people, including three children, were killed in a west Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said Osbaldo Patino-Vazquez was arrested Tuesday morning and faces five counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the March 11, 2021, crash.

[TRENDING: Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Orange County girl | A guide to Daytona Beach Bike Week 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Osbaldo Patino-Vazquez (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Troopers said a Hyundai carrying six people — including two sisters and their three children — was traveling westbound on Clarcona Ocoee Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Gaymar Drive but traveled into the path of an SUV heading east.

The front of the SUV struck the side of the car, which was ripped in half, according to FHP. Both vehicles overturned, and five people in the Hyundai were ejected, the FHP said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

“This is one of the most horrific scenes we have had in quite some time,” FHP Lt. Kim Montes said after the crash.

Anthony Oliver, a pastor at Taft Missionary Baptist Church, whose wife, Shawn Jones Oliver, was driving the Hyundai said their daughters and grandchildren died in the crash. He identified the victims who died as Antoinette Oliver, 30; Liza Jackson, 25; Chloe Oliver, 5; Olivia Jackson, 4; and King Oliver, 5 months old.

Ad

Vasquez was booked into the Orange County jail on no bond.