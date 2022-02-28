Driver involved in fatal Volusia motorcycle crash charged with DUI

DELTONA, Fla. – A 30-year-old man who collided head-on with a motorcycle back in October is being charged with DUI manslaughter for the biker’s death.

Devin Barksdale is accused of striking 73-year-old John Candeto’s motorcycle with his Ford pickup truck along Deltona Boulevard on Oct. 9. Candeto died of his injuries.

Barksdale reportedly told deputies that he did not see Candeto as he turned left near Gaynor Court.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Barksdale showed signs of being under the influence at the crash scene and later drew a blood alcohol level of .088 and .089.

Barksdale is already in Volusia County Jail without bond on charges of violation of probation and possession of fentanyl.