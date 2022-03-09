Mother charged in 4-year-old girl’s death at Osceola resort, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother is facing charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter who was found at a resort near Celebration in January, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a release Wednesday the mother, Jacinda Marie Decaro, has been arrested. Deputies said they found the 4-year-old Masiela Decaro dead at Star Island Resort & Club at 5000 Ave of the Stars and Decaro unconscious when a well-being check was performed on Jan. 10.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was concerned about her daughter “who was having some type of crisis,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news conference in January.

Officials said security at the resort entered the room and found Decaro and the 4-year-old unresponsive on the bed. The girl’s father, Jorge Ezequiel, said she would have turned 5 in August.

“My baby was smart. She was my little girl and unfortunately, it’s sad that it had to be her,” Ezequiel said. “It’s not much I can say. I just wish I really knew what was going on with her mom.”

Deputies said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene and Decaro, who had a faint pulse, was taken to the hospital.

“Possibly, she put some type of medications together, gave it to the baby and then took them herself,” Lopez said.

Ezequiel said he and his child’s mother are separated, though he referred to her as one of the strongest women he knows.

Lopez is providing an update on the arrest during a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story.