WATCH LIVE: Osceola sheriff provides update on death investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl was found dead and her mother was taken to a hospital after deputies performed a well-being check at a resort near Celebration, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it responded Monday to the Star Island Resort & Club in the area of 5000 Ave of the Stars after a woman requested a well-being check on her daughter when she didn’t show up to work.

Officials said security at the resort entered the room and found a woman and her 4-year-old daughter unresponsive on the bed.

Deputies said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman, who had a faint pulse, was taken to the hospital. The mother’s condition has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.