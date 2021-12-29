Osceola deputies search for missing man last heard from in November

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Osceola County are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been heard from by his family since November.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 20-year-old Jonathan David. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

[TRENDING: CDC is investigating more than 80 cruise ships for COVID-19 cases | Can drivers legally move into an intersection while they wait to make a turn? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said David’s father last heard from him on Nov. 8 and they communicated regularly. However, since then, deputies said David stopped talking to his father and moved from his residence in Kissimmee. No one has seen or heard from him since.

If you have any information that could lead to finding David, call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222, and use incident number 21I134534.