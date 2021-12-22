Missing woman’s car found at Wekiwa Springs State Park, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A car belonging to a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen Friday was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was found Tuesday and deputies have continued the search for Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa Wednesday.

Osceola deputies said Miranda-Rosa’s family last saw her in the area of 3330 S. Semoran Blvd Friday.

Officials said Miranda-Rosa was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a green or white shirt. She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Miranda-Rosa, who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, has made threats to harm herself in the past but did not threaten self-harm recently.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-348-2222 or 911.