Osceola deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday morning.
Deputies said Rachel Oyoin Akinwole was last seen in the area of Ferrera Court in Kissimmee around 9 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said it is unknown what Akinwole was wearing when she was last seen.
She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 122 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.