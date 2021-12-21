2 killed when SUV overturns into pond on US-192 at World Drive in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed early Tuesday when an SUV overturned into a pond in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on U.S. 192 at World Drive.

The FHP said the SUV left the road for an unknown reason and overturned in the pond.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene; the other victim died at Celebration Hospital, according to troopers.

No other details have been released.