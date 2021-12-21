TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed semi blocks I-4 at SR 535

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semi jackknifed on I-4 Tuesday morning in Orange County, causing a traffic jam for the morning commute.

The incident happened on I-4 east at State Road 535.

Lanes of I-4 east are blocked in the area.

“Please be careful. Roads are wet this morning,” Trooper Steve tweeted.