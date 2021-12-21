65º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed semi blocks I-4 at SR 535

Lanes blocked on I-4 east

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semi jackknifed on I-4 Tuesday morning in Orange County, causing a traffic jam for the morning commute.

The incident happened on I-4 east at State Road 535.

Lanes of I-4 east are blocked in the area.

“Please be careful. Roads are wet this morning,” Trooper Steve tweeted.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

