Downed power lines force traffic diversion on Colonial Drive in Orlando

Traffic is being diverted onto Mercy Drive.

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Traffic is being diverted on West Colonial Drive in Orlando because of downed power lines.

Orlando police said they are assisting drivers in the area of West Colonial and Mercy Drives while crews work to repair the power lines.

Traffic is being diverted onto Mercy Drive. Drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.

No word on what happened to cause the power lines in the area to fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.

