Cocoa police searching for missing elderly man

The Cocoa Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man who went missing on Saturday.

Police are looking for Ismael Soto, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Saturday at 809 Temple Street in Cocoa.

Soto, who is a disabled veteran with medical conditions, was wearing a gray sweater, a white T-Shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Soto is driving a 2008 dark gray Chevrolet Impala with a tag number 59AHES.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.