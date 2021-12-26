Christmas travel troubles reach Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – This weekend, thousands of flights across the U.S. remained grounded during Christmas.

More than 2,000 flights were scrapped Sunday in the U.S., according to FlightAware, including almost 50 in and out of Orlando International Airport.

At MCO Sunday morning, space for parking was more than halved, according to a news release:

Open- West Park Place Economy Overflow

Closed- North Park Place South Park Place Garage A Garage B Terminal Top



As people continue to travel this holiday season, Orlando International Airport officials are warning that parking is extremely limited.

In the news release, MCO officials urged travelers to arrive three hours before their boarding time. They also encouraged travelers to carpool or get a ride to the airport, due to the lack of parking.

Officials also asked individuals picking up loved ones to park in cell phone lots instead of waiting on the side of the road, due to the amount of travelers expected to pass through.

For updates, go to the official MCO Twitter page.

Some of the nationwide cancellations were attributed to the threat of rough weather, especially in the Pacific Northwest, while others were due to airline crew and staff shortages.

Julie Beilfuss, a traveler at OIA, said that her Christmas journey was one of the thousands either slowed or stopped by the widespread flight issues.

“The plan was that- to be there for Christmas Eve with the folks and dinner and all those kinds of things. It happens though. It’s not something that is in everyone’s control,” Beilfuss said.

The TSA said that nearly 2.2 million people were screened nationally on Thursday.