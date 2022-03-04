Titusville police searching for shooter who injured man in drive-by incident

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man walking along a Titusville street was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers said they responded to the area of Hopkins Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 2:45 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about a shooting.

According to investigators, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital.

An investigation revealed the victim and another man were walking along the east side of Hopkins Avenue when a shooter or shooters in an unidentified vehicle approached them from the northbound lanes on that same street and fired several rounds in their direction, police said.

Officers said they have determined the incident was not random and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or call the anonymous Crimeline for a reward of up to $5,000 at 1-800-423-TIPS.

No other details are available at this time.