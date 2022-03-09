Man who stabbed Orlando hotel clerk arrested, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police believe they have the man responsible for stabbing a hotel clerk and stealing a cash register on March 4.

Police arrested Cordarryl Demby, 35, Tuesday.

Investigators said the attack happened at Best Western Orlando West at 2014 W. Colonial Drive when a man stabbed the victim in the chest. Police said the victim, who is 73 years old, was also punched in the face and had to be taken to the hospital.

[TRENDING: Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store | Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Following the attack, police said they released surveillance images of the man responsible. Investigators said an Orange County Sheriff’s Office employee recognized Demby as the attacker, having seen him during a previous run-in with law enforcement.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a photo lineup with the victim who positively identified Demby as her attacker.

Demby faces charges of attempted felony murder and theft charges.