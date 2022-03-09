76º

LIVE

Local News

Man who stabbed Orlando hotel clerk arrested, police say

Police arrested Cordarryl Demby, 35, Tuesday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Orange County
Police arrested Cordarryl Demby, 35, Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police believe they have the man responsible for stabbing a hotel clerk and stealing a cash register on March 4.

Police arrested Cordarryl Demby, 35, Tuesday.

Investigators said the attack happened at Best Western Orlando West at 2014 W. Colonial Drive when a man stabbed the victim in the chest. Police said the victim, who is 73 years old, was also punched in the face and had to be taken to the hospital.

[TRENDING: Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store | Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Following the attack, police said they released surveillance images of the man responsible. Investigators said an Orange County Sheriff’s Office employee recognized Demby as the attacker, having seen him during a previous run-in with law enforcement.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a photo lineup with the victim who positively identified Demby as her attacker.

Demby faces charges of attempted felony murder and theft charges.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email