Orlando police searching for person who stabbed, robbed hotel clerk

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who they say stabbed and robbed a hotel clerk Thursday, according to a tweet by the department.
Investigators said the incident occurred at Best Western Orlando West when a man stabbed the victim and stole the hotel’s cash register.
Police put out surveillance photos of the attacker who was seen wearing a blue bandana, a patterned white or off-white shirt and blue jeans.
The victim is doing OK, according to police.
Anyone who can help police identify the is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-823-8477 or call the Orlando Police Department non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.
We need help identifying this robbery suspect who stabbed a clerk & stole a cash register at the Best Western Orlando on W. Colonial Dr. on 3/3. Thankfully the victim is doing well. Call @CrimelineFL, dial **TIPS (**8477), or call our non-emergency line: 321-235-5300 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/f3r0qfQmgX— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 4, 2022