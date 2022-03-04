76º

Orlando police searching for person who stabbed, robbed hotel clerk

Anyone who can help identify the thief is encouraged to call 1-800-823-8477

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Orlando police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robber who stabbed a hotel clerk. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who they say stabbed and robbed a hotel clerk Thursday, according to a tweet by the department.

Investigators said the incident occurred at Best Western Orlando West when a man stabbed the victim and stole the hotel’s cash register.

Police put out surveillance photos of the attacker who was seen wearing a blue bandana, a patterned white or off-white shirt and blue jeans.

The victim is doing OK, according to police.

Anyone who can help police identify the is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-823-8477 or call the Orlando Police Department non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

