Orlando police searching for person who stabbed, robbed hotel clerk

Orlando police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robber who stabbed a hotel clerk.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who they say stabbed and robbed a hotel clerk Thursday, according to a tweet by the department.

Investigators said the incident occurred at Best Western Orlando West when a man stabbed the victim and stole the hotel’s cash register.

Police put out surveillance photos of the attacker who was seen wearing a blue bandana, a patterned white or off-white shirt and blue jeans.

The victim is doing OK, according to police.

Anyone who can help police identify the is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-823-8477 or call the Orlando Police Department non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.