Several cats, 1 rabbit die in fire at 2-story Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County crews battled a fire at a two-story home in Oakland Tuesday morning in which approximately 9-10 cats and a rabbit died.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said that morning a home along West Gulley Avenue was “50% involved with heavy fire in the attic.”

Upon arriving at the scene, fire officials said the first and second floors were engulfed in flames. In a tweet made at 9:21 a.m., fire rescue said a portion of the fire was knocked down.

Officials said two people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center due to smoke inhalation, but no other details have been provided.

“Fire crews conducted extensive overhaul of the house and fire watch continued through the afternoon,” fire officials said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is not known and the state fire marshal is currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.