Orange County deputies search for missing man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, was last seen in the area of Elon Drive wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and gray shoes, deputies said. Investigators have not said how long Wilcox has been missing.

Wilcox could be driving a blue Honda Civic with Florida tag HGSX29, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those who see Wilcox or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 407-836-4357.

Note: Though the tweet below references Elon Road, News 6 confirmed with the sheriff’s office that the correct location is Elon Drive.