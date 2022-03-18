89º

Orange County deputies search for missing man

Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, last seen in area of Elon Drive in Pine Hills

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, who last seen in the area of Elon Road in Pine Hills. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, was last seen in the area of Elon Drive wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and gray shoes, deputies said. Investigators have not said how long Wilcox has been missing.

Wilcox could be driving a blue Honda Civic with Florida tag HGSX29, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those who see Wilcox or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 407-836-4357.

Note: Though the tweet below references Elon Road, News 6 confirmed with the sheriff’s office that the correct location is Elon Drive.

