Orange County deputies search for missing man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, was last seen in the area of Elon Drive wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and gray shoes, deputies said. Investigators have not said how long Wilcox has been missing.
Wilcox could be driving a blue Honda Civic with Florida tag HGSX29, according to the sheriff’s office.
Those who see Wilcox or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 407-836-4357.
Note: Though the tweet below references Elon Road, News 6 confirmed with the sheriff’s office that the correct location is Elon Drive.
MISSING: Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, 5'8" 150 lbs. Last seen in the area of Elon Rd. in Pine Hills. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants & gray shoes, possibly driving a blue Honda Civic FL tag HGSX29. Please call 407-836-HELP(4357) with any information. pic.twitter.com/khVy7ogOrT— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 18, 2022