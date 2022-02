The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 10-year-old Jerman Octelus from Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said Octelus was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Northeast Miami Court in Miami wearing a red shirt and black shorts with white stripes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or 911.