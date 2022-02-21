16-year-old missing after canoe flips in the St. Johns River

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An extensive search is underway for a 16-year-old who went missing after their canoe flipped in the St. Johns River, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call before 8 p.m. on Sunday off of Fruit Cove Road and tweeted an alert shortly after.

SJSO, JSO, FWC, SJCFR, and USCG are on scene responding to a report of a missing 16 year old teen whose canoe flipped over in the St. Johns River in the northwest part of the county.



An extensive search is underway. pic.twitter.com/EeRCitcY1J — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) February 21, 2022

The teen was with two other people on the St. Johns River when their canoe overturned. The two individuals were able to swim to shore, but they lost sight and contact with the third individual.

They’re working with the St. Johns Fire Rescue, United States Coast Guard, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, St. Augustine City Fire, St. Augustine Police Department, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife to locate the teenager.

“I want to thank our partner agencies for immediately answering the call to assist in finding this missing teen. Please join us in keeping the involved families in your thoughts and prayers as this search continues,” Sheriff Robert Hardwick said.

If you know anything about the teen’s whereabouts or anything linked to the case, please call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or by calling 911.