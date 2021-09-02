‘Road rage on the water:’ Video shows aftermath of shootout on St. Johns River

ASTOR, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows the aftermath of a shooting that took place Saturday between two groups who were boating and jet skiing on the St. Johns River in Lake County.

The shooting, described as “road rage on the water,” occurred near the Midway Marina, according to deputies.

[WARNING: Video in tweet below may be considered graphic]

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the video, which shows graphic images of a man who was injured in the shooting.

“A guy got shot in the back and in the arm,” a witness can be heard saying on the video.

A woman also suffered a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The victims were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach but will survive, officials said.

[TRENDING: Larry to grow into monster hurricane | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The tweet said the “suspects are in custody.”

No other details were released.