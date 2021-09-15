Tanker crash leaks fuel into river, shuts down SR-528, Orange County rescue says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a tanker leaked hundreds of gallons of fuel into the St. Johns River and has State Road 528 shut down while crews respond, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

The fire rescue said the crash has eastbound SR-528 closed at State Road 520 and has westbound SR-528 shut down at Interstate 95 south.

According to officials, approximately 300 gallons of fuel has been leaked into the river.

The Brevard County Fire Rescue is assisting Orange County rescue officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.