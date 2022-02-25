Ocala police search for missing teen mom and her 6-month-old baby

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Ocala police are searching for a missing teenager who ran away from home with her 6-month-old baby.

In a Facebook post made late Thursday, the Ocala Police Department said 16-year-old Jania Murry left her home in southwest Ocala with her daughter, Ralana.

The department said the teen was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink shorts and carrying her daughter in a car seat.

Anyone who may have seen Murry or her baby or have information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000.