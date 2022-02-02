Body recovered from vehicle in Polk retention pond related to missing person’s case

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies are conducting a death investigation after a body was found when crews removed a vehicle from a retention pond on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded near the intersection of Grady Mock Road and Old Polk City Road around 10:33 a.m. in unincorporated Lakeland.

Deputies said the county’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team entered the water and crews removed a brown 2012 KIA Soul.

According to deputies, a body was found in the Kia 2012 Soul and the vehicle is related to a missing person’s case from last year.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.