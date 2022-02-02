68º

Body recovered from vehicle in Polk retention pond related to missing person’s case

Name of the victim has not been released at this time

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies are conducting a death investigation after a body was found when crews removed a vehicle from a retention pond on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded near the intersection of Grady Mock Road and Old Polk City Road around 10:33 a.m. in unincorporated Lakeland.

Deputies said the county’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team entered the water and crews removed a brown 2012 KIA Soul.

According to deputies, a body was found in the Kia 2012 Soul and the vehicle is related to a missing person’s case from last year.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

