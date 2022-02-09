Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered 15-year-old out of Ocala

Marion County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old, Shea "Onyx" Hollifield.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday morning in Ocala.

According to deputies, Shea “Onyx” Hollifield was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at the 5600 block of SE 20th St.

[TRENDING: Statewide tornado drill to take place in Florida | Florida father killed his 2 young children then himself, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said Hollifield requires medication due to medical conditions and has “recently made statements that has her family and law enforcement concerned for her safety.”

Ad

According to a news release, Hollifield is white with brown eyes and brown hair. She’s described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, the release said.

Deputies urge anyone with information on Hollifield’s whereabouts to call 911.