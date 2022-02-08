51º

Ormond Beach police search for missing female with special needs

Sydney Powell was last seen walking her dog in area of Arroyo Parkway and Virginia Terrace

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Sydney Powell was last seen in the area of Arroyo Parkway and Virginia Terrace (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police are asking for help locating a missing female with special needs who has not been seen since Monday.

Police said Sydney Powell was last seen walking her dog at 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Arroyo Parkway and Virginia Terrace.

Investigators did not provide Powell’s age or say what her special needs are, only that she “needs assistance.”

Police said she was wearing a grey tank top and jean shorts when she went missing.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts should call Ormond Beach police at 386-676-3535 or 386-677-0731.

