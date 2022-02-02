Missing pregnant woman found safe, Orange County deputies say

Gerica Denise Redding, 27, is considered missing and endangered, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Gerica Redding was found safe on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Orange County deputies said they are looking for a missing pregnant woman last seen between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday, Jan. 28.

The sheriff’s office said Gerica Denise Redding, 27, is eight months pregnant, and has exhibited concerning behavior in the past.

She was last seen in the area of Hiawassee and Silver Star roads wearing a gray hooded jacket with a bra.

“(Redding) has a tattoo of a crown on her forehead, and a tattoo of “Michelle” on the right side of her neck,” according to deputies.

According to a release, Redding is described as being a woman with black hair and brown eyes. Redding is five feet, three inches tall and weights 140 pounds.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call their office at 407-836-4357.