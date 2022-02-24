Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old girl

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Bella Marie Serrano walked out of the Orange County Youth Center on Michigan Street on Wednesday.

Investigators said anyone who knows her whereabouts should call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.